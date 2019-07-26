Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in a notification has announced that option entry for AP EAMCET counselling has been rescheduled. Now the candidates from Rank 1 to 35,000 can exercise their options from 6 am tomorrow on July 27. The last date to register option for the first lot would be July 28.

Further, candidates from rank 35,001 to 80,000 will have exercise their options on July 29th and 30th. Lastly the candidates from 80,001 to the last rank will have to register the options from July 31 to August 1st. Candidates who appeared for this year’s AP EAMCET 2019 counselling are requested to visit the official website - apeamcet.nic.in to check the details.

Previously the council had extended the document verification process stating that this move was taken considering few results for candidates who had applied for re-verification, recounting was yet to be declared.

The council had invited qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET-2019 (MPC Stream) to participate in web counseling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State (both University and Private) for the academic year 2019-20.

As per the older schedule, the option entry process was expected to be over by July 16th and the allotment of colleges was to be published on the website.