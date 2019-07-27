The Staff Selection Commission on July 26 released a notice announcing do’s and don’ts for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) recruitment 2019. The admit card for the SSC MTS 2019 tier I computer-based exam has been released on the regional site of SSC - ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download the admit card from their respective regional site using the online registration number.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

Here is the direct link to page with links to SSC regional site for downloading MTS admit card 2019

Candidate can choose their regional site and then proceed to download the admit card from there using the online registration details. Further, applicants appearing for SSC MTS 2019 exam must carry a photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate to the tier I CBT exam.

The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment will begin from August 2nd and continue till September 6th. This will be followed by a Tier II exam which will be a descriptive paper.

The Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 will consist of 90-minute objective-type exam consisting of 100 questions which will test candidates on General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Candidates who clear the Tier-I will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which will be a descriptive exam (essay/letter writing) of 30-minute duration and 50 marks.

The SSC, however, has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the MTS 2019 recruitment process is being conducted. The notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in due course.