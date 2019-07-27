Maharshri Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer (MDSU) is expected to release the revaluation result soon on its official website - mdsuexam.org. The Ajmer University had released a notice regarding the revaluation result on July 18 suggesting that the results will be declared soon without providing any specific date or timing. Similarly, the BA Part III exam result was expected to be declared in the last week of July.

Students who applied for revaluation are advised to keep checking the MDSU website any update about the result. Same for the BA part 3 candidates who are expecting their annual exam results. Alternatively, the update about the results once declared, will be available on our websites Announcements section.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is a prominent affiliating university in the state of Rajasthan. Established on August 1, 1987, after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan. Presently, the University offers 147 programs of learning including 1 Certificate, 7 Diploma, 1 Advanced Diploma, 23 graduate degree, 2 PG Certificate, 15 PG Diploma, 3 Advanced PG Diploma, 51 PG degree, 14 M. Phil. and 30 Ph.D. programs.