The much-anticipated notification for CAT 2019 has been released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode on this year’s official website - iimcat.ac.in. As per the earlier reports, the scheduled was expected to be announced for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on July 28. Rightly so the notification, the official website, and the important exam details have been made public.

The online registration for CAT 2019 will begin from August 7th at 10 am and will end on September 18 by 5 pm. Interested individuals are urged to submit their application before the last date. The examination itself will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country, the official advertisement confirms.

Notably, the admit card release date for the entrance has been declared as well. The CAT 2019 admit card will be available for download from 5 pm on October 23. On the other hand, the result has been tentatively scheduled for the second week of January 2020.

The CAT exam is pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

Following the result declaration in January 2020, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

Last year in 2018, IIM Ahmedabad conducted the CAT 2018 exam and the result for the entrance was declared on January 5.