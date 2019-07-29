The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the results for UP class 10th, high school compartment exam 2019 on its website - upmsp.edu.in. The compartmental or improvement exam was held on July 15th for students who had failed in either one or maximum of two subjects or seek to improve their scores in the regular high school exam 2019. Students who applied online for the improvement/compartment exam 2019 can now check their board compartment exam results directly from UPMSP site.

As mentioned, the UP board conducted the class 10th compartment exams 2019 on July 15 and the admit cards for the same were released on July 11. Candidates are advised to view their respective improvement/compartment exam results using the exam roll number.

Here is the direct link to check UP 10th board compartment/improvement exam results 2019

How to check UP 10th compartmental exam results 2019

Visit the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in Scroll lower on the home page towards important notices and downloads section Click on the link for Class 10th compartment exam results Alternatively, here is the direct link to view the results for UP class 10th compartment exam Use examination roll number and submit to view the scores Download and take a print out of the results for future use

This year, a total of 16,333 students had registered for UP 10th board compartment/improvement exam 2019. Out of which 14,629 students appeared for the exam and a total of 14,607 (99.85%) were declared successful, a Times of India report stated.

UPMSP had released the results for regular Class 10th examination on April 27. The pass percentage for Class 10th in 2019 is at 80.07 percent which has improved by almost 5 percentage points compared to last year. A total of 32 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019 and the exam was held from February 2nd to February 27th.