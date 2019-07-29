The Bihar Combined Entrance and Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to release the merit list for engineering admissions in the state today on July 29th. The online registration process for Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2019 began from 1st of July and the merit list was scheduled to be published on July 23rd. However, the merit list declaration was delayed and now the merit list for UGEAC 2019 is scheduled to be declared today.

The BCECEB on July 17th had released a notice which had extended the registration process for UGEAC 2019. The notice further provided dates for merit list declaration by Bihar BCECEB. As per the notice, the merit list declaration for UGEAC 2019 will take place on July 29th. However, the board did not provide any particular timing for it.

While the merit list could be published on the BCECEB website anytime before the end of today, applicants are advised to keep checking the official website every now and then. Once declared, the Bihar UGEAC 2019 merit list will be available on BCECEB website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates who get shortlisted into the merit list will be eligible Bihar UGEAC 2019 counselling for admission to B.Tech courses offered across the state. The merit list is based on the rank list of JEE (Main)-2019 against state quota seats. The counselling schedule has not been published yet and BCECEB is expected to declare the sa