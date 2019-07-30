Gujarat Secondary Board of Education (GSEB) has declared the result for HSC compartment Class 12th science stream exam on its website - gseb.org. The compartment exam for HSC Science stream was conducted in July from 11th to July 14th. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official GSEB website.

However, candidates must note that exam mark sheet and passing certificate will have to be collected from the respective educational institute. As per the official press note by the GSEB board, a total of 17,426 students had registered for the supplementary exam and 15,580 actually appeared for the exam. The pass percentage for HSC Science stream compartment exam is 35.61 percent with 5,548 students having cleared the exam.

The board had declared the result for the HSC Science stream regular exam in the month of May on 9th. A total of 1,23,000 students had appeared for the GSEB HSC Science Exams 2019 for Group A, B, and AB, out of which 89,060 students have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage had declined by 1.1 percentage points to 71.90 percent compared to last year. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 73%.

On the other hand, the results for HSC Arts and Commerce stream were released later on May 25th. The students had overall scored a pass percentage of 73.27 percent in Commerce and Arts stream for the 12th class.