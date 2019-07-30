The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University, Bhopal has declared the results for Diploma examination held in May-June 2019. The RGPV results for all the 8 semesters can be accessed by the candidates from the official website of the varsity - rgpv.ac.in. Candidates would have to use their enrollment numbers to download their results.

How to check RGPV Diploma results 2019

Visit the official website of RGPV - rgpv.ac.in Click on the examination tab on the homepage and then proceed to choose the results option On next page, click on your stream, from main or revaluation or challenge Alternatively, here is the direct link to view the RGPV Diploma results 2019 Once on the results page, enter your roll number and other details and check your RGPV Diploma results

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya is a center of excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations. Under its umbrella, there are 5 UTD’s , 200 affiliated engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 4 architecture colleges imparting Graduate level instructions running around 17 under graduate level courses, 57 Polytechnic institutions offering diploma courses in emerging and conventional disciplines.

Further the University is now offering PhDs and 11 post-graduate courses in five University Teaching departments under the faculties of Information Technology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nano Technology, Biotechnology, Energy Technology, Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering keeping in tune with the needs of the ever expanding Global Knowledge Economy.