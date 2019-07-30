Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the results for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) online preliminary examination on July 29th, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the recruitment drive can now access their ADO Prelims results from the official website - licindia.in. The zonal wise results for all eight zones has been declared online and is available for candidates.

The LIC ADO recruitment online examination was conducted from July 6th to July 13th, 2019. LIC had issued the notification for the recruitment on May 20th and the application process went on until June 9th, 2019. The LIC seeks to fill 8,581 ADO vacancies through this recruitment process.

Further the admit card for the online prelims for ADO recruitment was released on June 28th. All the candidates who appeared for the exam are urged to check their results.

Here is the direct link to results page for LIC ADO prelims 2019

The selection for the recruitment drive will be done on the basis of two rounds of examination. While the preliminary exam part has been completed, the next step will be the ‘Main’ examination conducted by LIC. Further details about the main exams, dates and other relevant information will be provided soon by LIC on its websites. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official