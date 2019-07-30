Telangana state council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the provisional seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2019 on its website - tseamcet.nic.in. Now the candidates can download their allotment order by signing in through the candidate login section on the website. Candidates must note that this is this is the final phase of counselling for TS EAMCET 2019 and students who are allotted seat in this round will have to proceed to the next stage of counselling that is paying the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment.

On the candidate login page, applicants will have to log-in using their Hall ticket number, password, login ID number and date of birth details. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the allotment order for future reference. The seat allotment will contain details about the institute allotted to an individual along with tuition fee information which can be paid through online mode.

Here is the direct link to TS EAMCET 2019 provisional seat allotment result for final phase of counselling

As per the official notification regarding the final phase, candidates will have to make the payment of Tuition Fee and complete the self-reporting through the website on or before July 31. Following this, candidates can begin Reporting at allotted college from July 30th, today to July 31st.

It must be recalled that TS EAMCET first round allotment result was released on July 10th. TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for admission to several professional programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Result for the exam was declared on June 9th for over 1.31 lakh students who had appeared for the entrance exam.