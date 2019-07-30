Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released results for the final exam for the 2018 Constable recruitment on July 30. The recruitment was for the posts of SCT PCs Civil (Men & Women), SCT PCs AR (Men & Women), SCT PCs APSP (Men), Warder (Men & Women) and Firemen. Candidates can now visit the official website of SLPRB - slprb.ap.gov.in.

The final exam itself was conducted in the month of March and the results have now been declared online after PST/PET, document verification of the successful candidates. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in, to see the final result.

Here is the direct link to check AP SLPRB Police constable recruitment results

Candidates will have to use their final written exam registration number and date of birth details to view the results. As mentioned, the exam was conducted on March 17th, 2019. Successful candidates from preliminary written exam and the PET/PMT round were eligible to appear for the final written exam.

The Board, through this recruitment drive, will fill 2,732 vacancies police and fire department. The Board had conducted the first stage of the exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019.