Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the entrance examination todat on July 30th. The result has been release in record time which is 23 days. Earlier on July 24th CTET had released the answer keys along with the OMR sheet on the official website - ctet.nic.in. So all the candidates who appeared for the CTET 2019 exam can now check their result online using the roll number details.

After the answer key release, candidates were provided with an opportunity to raise objections over the keys till July 26. This time around the CTET board provided bare minimum to raise objections. The keys were released during the late evening hours on 24th and the last date to raise objections is July 26. Candidates can challenge CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. It is also to be noted that the fee is non-refundable.

Here is the direct link to check the CTET 2019 results. On the results page, candidates will have to enter their roll number details to view the results.

The exam was conducted by CBSE on July 7th, 2019. This was the 12th edition of the examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. The admit card for the exam was released on June 21.

CTET exam is conducted eligibility of candidates to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The exam comprises of two papers that are Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.