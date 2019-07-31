IRCTC is offering an eight nights, nine days tour package to Uttarakhand that will cover Mussoorie, Corbett, Nainital and Ranikhet. The state of Uttarakhand is also known as ‘Devbhumi’ (Land of Gods) because of the many pilgrimage sites nesting in its hills. Uttarakhand is known for the natural environment of the Himalayas, the Bhabhar and the Terai. It borders Tibet Autonomous Region of China to the north; Nepal to the east; Uttar Pradesh to the south and Himachal Pradesh to the west and north-west.

The IRCTC tour package ‘Hill stations of Uttarakhand’ (package code: SHR064) can be booked any time throughout the year. The tour begins on Tuesdays all around the year. The locations covered in the package include the most picturesque sights in the state. In Mussoorie, tourists can take a nature walk across ‘Camel’s Back Road’. This road takes its name from a rocky outcrop in the shape of a camel’s hump. There is also ‘Gun Hill’ where a cannon was used to sound out midday for many years, and Happy Valley that has a small Tibetan Temple. Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India, named after the hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett who played a key role in its establishment, which was established in 1936 as Hailey National Park.

Nainital is set in a valley containing a mango-shaped lake, approximately two miles in circumference, and surrounded by mountains, Naina on the north, Deopatha on the west, and Ayarpatha on the south. Ranikhet is a hill station which means Queen’s Meadow (in Hindi), gets its name from a local legend that Raja Sudhardev won the heart of his queen, Rani Padmini, who subsequently chose the area for her residence, giving it the name, Ranikhet, though no palace exists in the area. It was previously under the Nepalese Rule, and the Kumaonese (people of Kumaon Region) won it under the leadership of their able General Kashi Nath Adhikari – after whom the small town of Kashipur was named (which at one point of time was the gateway to the hills and is now an educational/institutional hub) – with the help of Britishers at around 1816 and is a part of India now.

Package costs: Class Occupancy Price (per person) Comfort (3AC) Single 29895/-* Double 24947/- Triple 20987/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed 8619/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed 6763/- Standard (SL) Single 26851/-* Double 21903/- Triple 17943/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed 5575/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed 3719/- *Note: For booking of Single Occupancy, kindly contact IRCTC Office, Secunderabad.

According to the itinerary, the tour begins from Secunderabad. On Day 1, tourists will depart from Secunderabad railway station via train no.12723, AP Express to New Delhi at 06:50 hours. The full day and night journey ends the next day at New Delhi at 09:05 hours. From the New Delhi railway station, tourists will proceed to the hotel to check-in. This will be followed by a road trip to Mussoorie, where tourists can check in at the hotel on arrival and explore the hill station. On day 3, a half-day sightseeing is scheduled after breakfast which will cover Mussoorie (Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, Mussoorie Lake, Lal Tibba, and Camel’s back). Mall road can be explored in the evening. On day 4, tourists will check-out from the hotel and drive to Corbett and check-in to the hotel on arrival. On day 5, there is an option of early morning Jeep Safari at Corbett National Park (cost not to be included). After breakfast, tourists shall check-out of the hotel and the tour proceeds to Nainital. On arrival, after check-in at the hotel, the tour moves to visit of Nanda Devi Temple, Bhotia Market and Nainital Mall Road in the evening. Day 6 includes a half-day sightseeing of Nainital (Snow View Point, Kilbury and Nainital Zoo), a lake visit of Bhimtal, Naukuchiatal and Sattal in the afternoon, and evening return to Nainital. On day 7, there’s a day excursion of Ranikhet (Chaubattia Garden, Jhula Devi Temple, Ranikhet Golf Course and Kalka Mata Temple. In the afternoon, the tour returns to Nainital where tourists can take a walk along the Mall Road in the evening. On day 8, tourists shall check-out of the hotel and proceed to New Delhi. The tour is expected to reach New Delhi Railway Station by 16:00 hours to board train no.12724, AP Express at 17:25 hours towards Secunderabad. The train arrives at Secunderabad the next day day at 19:00 hours.

Hotels included in the package: Place Hotel Mussoorie Hotel Evergreen/Woodville The Mall/Similar Corbett Corbett Plaza/Similar Nainital Oaktel Hotel/Kohinoor/Similar

The tour package includes train journey (3AC/SL), AC accommodation and AC road transportation as mentioned in the itinerary, all sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary, travel insurance, toll, parking and GST, wherever applicable.

Here’s the direct link to the IRCTC Hills of Uttarakhand tour package.

Cancellation of tickets is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.