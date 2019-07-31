Railway Recruitment Board on July 30th released a notification regarding the result declaration for Junior Engineer recruitment 1st stage CBT. As per the notification, the results for RRB JE 1st stage computer-based exam are under finalization and list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly. Candidates who appeared for RRB JE recruitment held this year will be able to view their results, once declared from the regional websites.

Recently, RRB had released the final answer keys for the Junior Engineering recruitment 1st stage CBT today on July 25. So it is only fitting that the railway board declares the result soon. The 1st Stage CBT for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted from May 22 to June 2nd and from June 26th to 28th.

Further, after the declaration of 1st stage result, the board will be conducting the next phase of the recruitment. As mentioned in the notice, the board is planning to hold the 2nd Stage-CBT during last week of August / first week of September 2019.

The ongoing recruitment drive for Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions is to fill RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies.