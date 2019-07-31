The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for the Senior Teacher Competitive Exam on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam for Sr. teacher recruitment 2018 was conducted for Mathematics and Social Science subjects and now the provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking has been released by the commission. Candidates must note that this is not the final result but only the list of candidates who are now eligible for the document verification process.

The commission had conducted the Sr. Teacher Competitive exam for Mathematics and Social Science subjects in the month of October last year. The written exam for Social science was held on October 28th and for Mathematics on October 29th. The recruitment process is conducted by the RPSC to fill the vacancies in Tribal Sub Plans area and Non-Tribal Sub Plans area regions across the state of Rajasthan.

Candidates who appeared for the RPSC Sr. teacher recruitment exam are advised to check for their roll numbers from the published provisional list PDFs for both Social Science and Mathematics exams. A total of 147 candidates in the TSP and 1,521 Non-TSP candidates have been shortlisted for Mathematics exam. On the other hand, 466 candidates for TSP and 4,493 candidates for Non-TSP have been shortlisted for Social Science exam. Below are the direct links for both exam lists by RPSC:

Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking of Sr. teacher comp. exam Mathematics

Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking of Sr. teacher comp. exam Social Science

The candidates who have qualified in the competitive exam are require to appear for the eligibility che