IRCTC Tourism is running a ‘Bharat Darshan’ special tourist train for a nine nights, ten days tour package to spiritual places across the country. The special train starts the ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour from 2nd September, 2019 from Rajkot. The tour package covers Puri, Allahabad, Jasidih, Gangasagar, Kolkata and Varanasi.

The Bharat Darshan tour package costs Rs. 9,450/- for sleeper class and Rs. 11,550/- for 3AC inclusive of per person. No fare is applicable for children below 5 years of age and children of age 5 years and above are entitled to pay the full adult fare. The tour in Odisha covers Shri Jagannath temple of Puri, an important Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of lord Maha Vishnu, located on the eastern coast of India. The package in Odisha also includes a visit to the Konark temple, the temple complex has the appearance of a 100-foot (30 m) high chariot with immense wheels and horses, all carved from stone.

Package details: Package name BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TOURIST TRAIN (WZBD265) Travelling mode Train Station/Departure time Rajkot: 06:00 hrs Class 3AC & Sleeper Frequency 02.09.19 Meal plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Here’s the direct link to book the Bharat Darshan special tourist train.

The tour itinerary is as follows:

Boarding Points/ Deboarding Points: Rajkot - Surendra Nagar - Viramgam - Sabarmati - Anand - Vadodara - Godhra - Ratlam

Destination Covered: Puri - Kolkata - Gangasagar - Jasidih - Varanasi - Allahabad



Itinerary Date: 2 September 2019 to 11 September 2019



Itinerary No: WZBD265



Train can be boarded from the following cities: Date Station Arrival Departure 2 September 2019 Rajkot -- 06.00 2 September 2019 Surendra Nagar 08.00 08:10 2 September 2019 Viramgam 09.40 09:50 2 September 2019 Sabarmati 11.10 11:20 2 September 2019 Anand 12.30 12:40 2 September 2019 Vadodra 13:50 14:00 2 September 2019 Godhra 15.30 15:40 2 September 2019 Ratlam 18.40 18:50

The train arrives in Puri on September 4, 2019 at 06:00 hours. Tourists shall visit the famous Jagannath temple and then stay overnight at Puri. Konark temple and the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar will be covered the next day, followed by a train journey towards Kolkata in the evening at 19:00 hours. On September 6, 2019 the tour arrives at Kolkata at 07:00 hours and proceeds towards Gangasagar. The next day involves a visit to the Kali temple in Kolkata and departure towards Jasidih. On September 8, 2019, the train arrives at Jasidih and tourists shall move to a dharamshala for a quick rest. In Jasidih, tourists will get to visit to Baidnath Dham Jyotirlinga and move towards Varanasi. On September 9, 2019, the tour arrives in Varanasi where tourists can visit the Vishwanath temple and then depart for Allahabad (Prayagraj). In Allahabad the following day, a trip to the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati is scheduled along with a visit to Hanuman Garhi. The tour then ends with a return journey towards Rajkot.

Tourists can de-board at the following stations:

Date Station Arrival Departure 11 September 2019

Ratlam 10:00 10.10 11 September 2019 Godhra 13:10 13.20 11 September 2019 Vadodra 14:40 14.50 11 September 2019 Anand 15:30 15.40 11 September 2019 Sabarmati 17:10 17.20 11 September 2019 Viramgam 18:30 18.40 11 September 2019 Sabarmati 20:00 20.10 11 September 2019 Rajkot 22:00 --

The tour package includes hall accommodation at all places of night stay, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach and an IRCTC official on train as train superintendent.

For more details contact: