Bank of Baroda had invited applications for recruitment of 35 IT Specialist Officer position on July 13th and today is the last day to apply for the same. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the recruitment drive can visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in, to apply for the same.

There are 35 IT specialist officers positions which the bank aims to fill through this recruitment drive. The vacancies have been further divided into 16 specialities pertaining IT department. Category wise vacancies, eligibility criteria for each position, pay-scale details and more can be accessed from the official notification linked here.

Here is the direct link to apply online for BoB recruitment 2019

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process for the posts in Scale II, and Scale III in various disciplines of Information Technology followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for BoB recruitment 2019