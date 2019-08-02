Bank of Baroda 2019 Recruitment: Last day to apply for 35 IT specialist officer position
The application process for the 35 vacancies have been going on from July 13th and today is the last day to apply for the same.
Bank of Baroda had invited applications for recruitment of 35 IT Specialist Officer position on July 13th and today is the last day to apply for the same. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the recruitment drive can visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in, to apply for the same.
There are 35 IT specialist officers positions which the bank aims to fill through this recruitment drive. The vacancies have been further divided into 16 specialities pertaining IT department. Category wise vacancies, eligibility criteria for each position, pay-scale details and more can be accessed from the official notification linked here.
Here is the direct link to apply online for BoB recruitment 2019
The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process for the posts in Scale II, and Scale III in various disciplines of Information Technology followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.
How to apply for BoB recruitment 2019
- Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in
- Click on the Careers section of the website
- A new page with the current opening will appear, then click on IT specialist officer recruitment
- The recruitment PDF has the direct link to apply online for the 35 vacancies
- Alternatively, here is the direct link to apply online for BoB recruitment 2019
- Candidates will first have to register and then proceed to fill up and submit the application
- Download and take a print-out of the submitted application for future reference