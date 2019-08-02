Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 examination a while ago today, August 2nd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the interview round of the recruitment drive can check the link mentioned below to see if they have been shortlisted.

The UPSC had conducted the CAPF 2018 recruitment drive to fulfill 466 vacancies; however, only 416 candidates have been shortlisted for the final appointment. An additional 100 candidates have been put in the reserve list, details of which can be accessed in the notification.

The PIB released a notification a while ago regarding the final result which can be accessed in this direct link. The notification details the category-wise breakdown of the final result and other pertinent details. The names of the candidates who have made it to the final selection can be accessed in this direct link.

Prince Kumar has secured the first position in the merit list. The second and third place were secured by Amit Kumar and Akshay Pangarikar, respectively.

The UPSC’s official website is still not updated with the result link; however, it is expected that the website will reflect the final result soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check the above-mentioned direct links to access the result.