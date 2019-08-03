Heavy Rains Continue To Pound Mumbai, Suburb Areas
Heavy rains continued to hit Mumbai and adjoining suburbs today, leading to water-logging in several areas.
Water-logging on railway tracks disrupted the suburban train services to some extent, as locals were running behind schedule by around 15 minutes.
Flight operations at the Mumbai airport, however, were not impacted due to rains, an airport official said.
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday along with a high tide. It also said that the weather conditions along the west coast would remain cold and wet.
Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, & Raigad, today.
Panic in Kashmir as Government deploys more forces
The Kashmir Valley is fuelled with uncertainty and is in panic mode after the government, in a security advisory on Friday, suspended the Amarnath Yatra, and asked tourists to leave the state at the earliest fearing a major militant strike.
The unprecedented move is the latest in a series of government actions in the state including enhanced troop deployment. An estimated 11,000 tourists, including yatris and over 200 foreign visitors, are currently in the Valley, government officials told.
With the situation appearing turbulent in Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday advised airlines to be prepared to operate additional flights from Srinagar airport if the need arises, according to a source.
New Triple Talaq Law Challenged In Supreme Court, Delhi High Court
The new legislation which makes the practice of instant divorce through ‘’triple talaq’’ among Muslims a punishable offence with 3-year imprisonment was challenged in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Friday.
The petition in the top court was moved by a Kerala-based Muslim organisation, while the one in the Delhi High Court was filed by an advocate – both alleging that ‘’The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019’’ violates the fundamental rights of Muslim husbands.
7 Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter, Huge Cache Of Weapons Seized
Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh today, police said.
The exchange of fire happened at around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, when a team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told news agency Press Trust of India..
“So far, bodies of seven Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot,” he said.