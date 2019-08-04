Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for multiple recruitment drives for the year 2018.

The candidates who have undergone the document verification round for the 2018 Lab Assistant Exam, 2018 Supervisor (Women Empowerment) Exam, Supervisor (Anganwadi Worker), and Agriculture Supervisor can check if they have made it to the final selection at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can access the 2018 RSMSSB result at this direct link by using the log-in details after which the result can be accessed.

All the examination result were official released on August 1st; however, the website was updated later and candidates can access the result at the official websites now.

The document verification round for all the above-mentioned examinations have already been conducted. This final result is after the DV round and candidates who have cleared the verification.

How to access RSMSSB 2018 result: