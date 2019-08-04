Another extension for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling has been announced. The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan, after having extended the counselling schedule four times till now, was expected to release the first seat allotment result on August 3rd but has been pushed ahead again. Candidates who wish to take admission for Pre-D.El.Ed courses in the state of Rajasthan have now time till August 6th to register for couselling.

Interested individuals can submit their registration for BSTC counselling 2019 till 6 pm on August 6th. Following this the first round seat allotment result is expected to be announced on August 7th. Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. Once declared, the result for BSTC 2019 counselling will be available on the official website - bstc2019.org.

The new updated schedule was made available on the official website and as per that the result for the first-round allotment for Pre-D.El.Ed will be published on August 7. After the 1st allotment declaration candidates will have the opportunity to make the allotment fee payment and report at the allotted institute between August 8th to August 13th.

Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration. Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd.

Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan. Individuals who have cleared the BSTC entrance exam 2019 and yet have not applied for the counselling registration are advised to register now before 6 pm on August 6.