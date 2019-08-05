IRCTC offers ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages covering all the important tourist places in the country. The ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package is a 12 days, 13 nights tour covering cities of spiritual importance such as Rameswaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati and Mallikarjuna.

The ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra tour (package code: NZBD250) commences on 3rd September, 2019 and costs INR 12,285 per passenger. Tourists can board the train from the following stations: Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior and Jhansi. All tickets shall be booked in a sleeper (SL) coach and on-board meals will be included in the package.

The itinerary is as follows:

Destination covered: Rameshwaram - Madurai - Kovalam - Trivandrum - Kanyakumari - Tiruchirapalli - Tirupati - Mallikarjuna

Boarding/De-boarding Points: Gorakhpur - Basti - Gonda - Barabanki - Lucknow - Kanpur - Etawah - Bhind - Gwalior - Jhansi



Itinerary Dates: 3rd September, 2019 to 15th September, 2019

Itinerary No: NZBD252

The train schedule for boarding is as follows:

Date Station Arrival Departure 3 Sep, 2019 Gorakhpur - Morning 3 Sep, 2019 Basti Morning Morning 3 Sep, 2019 Gonda Morning Morning 3 Sep, 2019 Barabanki Morning Morning 3 Sep, 2019 Lucknow Afternoon Afternoon 3 Sep, 2019 Kanpur Afternoon Afternoon 3 Sep, 2019 Etawah Afternoon Afternoon 3 Sep, 2019 Bhind Evening Evening 3 Sep, 2019 Gwalior Evening Evening 3 Sep, 2019 Jhansi Night Night

On 6th September, the train arrives at Rameswaram where tourists will visit the Ramanath Swami temple and stay for the night. The next the tour departs for Madurai where a trip to Meenaxi temple is scheduled and the tour leaves for Trivandrum in the evening. On the morning of 8th September, tour arrives at Trivandrum where tourists will get to visit Kovalam beach and Padmanabham temple and then depart towards Kanyakumari. Tour arrives at Kanyakumari in the evening and tourists will stay the night there. A walk through Kanyakumari is scheduled on the 9th of September after which tourists will move to Tiruchirapalli. On the morning of 10th September, the tour arrives in Tiruchirapalli. Tourists shall visit the Ranganathaswamy Temple here and depart for Renigunta at night. In Renigunta, tourists will visit Tirupati Temple and stay the night. On 12th September, a visit to Padmavati temple is schedule. In the evening, the tour leaves for Kurnool. In Kurnool, tourists shall visit the Mallikarjuna Temple and then depart for the return journey.

The schedule for the return journey is as follows:

Date Station Arrival Departure 15 Sep, 2019 Jhansi Early morning Early morning 15 Sep, 2019 Gwalior Early morning Morning 15 Sep, 2019 Bhind Morning Morning 15 Sep, 2019 Etawah Morning Morning 15 Sep, 2019 Kanpur Morning Morning 15 Sep, 2019 Lucknow Morning Morning 15 Sep, 2019 Barabanki Morning Noon 15 Sep, 2019 Gonda Afternoon Afternoon 15 Sep, 2019 Basti Afternoon Afternoon 15 Sep, 2019 Gorakhpur Evening --

The package include train journey tickets via sleeper class. All AC/non-AC dharamshala accommodations are included in the package along with non-AC road transportation via 55-seater buses. All vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), packaged drinking water, tour escort, security on train are part of the tour package.

Personal items such as laundry and medicines are not included in the package. All entry fees to temples and monuments will be paid by tourists. IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellations/ delay of train/ insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period. Management is not accountable for any theft or damage of luggage during the trip. Operation of Bharat Darshan Trip is subject to minimum no. of passengers booked.

