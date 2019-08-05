Delhi University or DU will release the first allotment result for admissions for its UG courses that are done based on the Joint Admission Test (JAT) today, August 5th. The exact time at which the allotment result will be out is not specified; however, most likely it will be coming out in the evening hours at the official website, du.ac.in.

The students who find their names in the allotment result have to complete the online application process and fee payment at the official website, link for which will get activated on August 6th. The last day to submit the online application is August 7th, 2.00 pm, and the last day to pay the online fees is August 8th, 12.00 noon.

DU conducts admissions based on JAT for some of the UG courses which includes s Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Business Economics courses.

The counselling and allotment will be done in three stages. The second allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 9th and the third allotment result on August 16th. The full schedule can be accessed in this link. The link also has details of steps to be taken to access the allotment result and complete the admission formalities.