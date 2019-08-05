Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the 2018 recruitment of Nursery Teacher Trainer today, August 6th, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination for the recruitment drive can check the RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to check the document verification schedule.

The board will conduct the document verification process for the recruitment from August 19th to September 2nd, 2019. The notification informing the schedule stated that the number of candidates who have been shortlisted for DV round is 1.5 times of the number of vacancies.

Candidates can access the RSMSSB 2018 NTT recruitment document verification schedule in this direct link. The document has details of roll number and dates on which that roll number has to appear for the document verification process.

The board had declared the written examination result for the 2018 NTT recruitment on July 31st, 2019. RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total number of 1350 positions of which 1040 NTT positions in non-TSP areas and 310 is TSP areas.

The notification for the recruitment was released on August 21st, 2019 and the written exam was conducted on February 24th, 2019.