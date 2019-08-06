Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released admit cards for various 2018 Sub-Inspector recruitment examinations on August 5th. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for 2018 SI examination tests for various positions can download the admit card from the official website, bpsssc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card have been issued for Main examination for the 2018 Excise SI in Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department, Government of Bihar recruitment and Typing Test for the post of Steno Assistant SI in Bihar Police.

Candidates can download the admit card from these direct links for Main exam for Excise SI and Typing Test for Steno SI.

BPSSC had declared the SI Excise preliminary examination result in July 2019 and 2,600 candidates have been selected to appear for the Main exam stage of the recruitment.The BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 125 SI Excise positions.

For the 2018 Steno SI recruitment, the result for the Main exam was declared in April 2019. The minimum qualifying marks was 30% and 2,355 candidates have managed to clear the exam.

The recruitment notification for the SI Steno Assistant position was released in April 2018 for 174 vacancies. Of the total 174 vacancies, 59 vacancies are reserved for the women candidates.

How to download BPSSC 2018 SI recruitment admit cards: