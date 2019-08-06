India Post has started the online application process for Gramik Dak Sevak recruitment 2019 on its official website - appost.in. Online applications are invited from candidates with a minimum of 10th pass matriculation certificate and the last date to register for the recruitment drive is September 4th. Interested individuals can directly visit the India Post website and begin the five-step application process.

There are a total of 10,066 vacancies for the GDS post spread over six regions across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. For the record, the Karnataka region has the highest 2,637 vacancies followed by Gujarat with 2,510 vacancies. Individual region wise vacancy details are available on the official website.

Here is the direct link to apply for the GDS India Post vacancies 2019

The online application process consists of five stages. Starting with registration and choosing the desired circle, the second step is to fill up the application form followed by uploading the document. Lastly, the candidate has to choose the preference and submit the application. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

As mentioned earlier, the online registration option will be available until September 4. The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).