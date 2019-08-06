IRCTC is offering a three nights, four days special tour package for Tirupati Tirumala darshan. The temple town of Tirupati is located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati is considered one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites because of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated on the Tirumala hill, nestling among the seven hills in the Eastern Ghats, 26 km by Ghat road from Tirupati. With a history that dates back to over twelve centuries, the temple is a famous place of worship in southern India.

The darshan of Lord Sree Balaji is believed to bring relief to the afflicted, divine wisdom to the seeker, prosperity to the materialist and peace to devotees. The three nights, four days Tirupati Tirumala Darshan tour package covers the following destinations: Tirupati-Tirumala-Tiruchanur-Srikalahasti. All pilgrims/tourists should carry their original ID cards for darshan at Tirumala; failing which the TTD administration will not allow permit for darshan.

Here is the direct link to book the Tirupati tour package.

Package tariff: Class Occupancy Prices (per person) Comfort (3AC) Single 15273/- Double 10877/- Triple 9801/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed 8087/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed 8087/- Standard (SL) Single 12484/- Double 8088/- Triple 7011/- Child (5-11 years) with separate bed 5298/- Child (5-11 years) without separate bed 5298/-

Dress code for all pilgrims is mandatory. All men must wear white dhoti and kurta or kurta pyjama while women must wear sarees or suits (with pallu compulsory). Pilgrims will not be allowed to wear t-shirts or jeans irrespective of age group. For booking of single occupancy, kindly contact IRCTC Office, Bilaspur.

According to the tour itinerary, tourists will depart from train no. 22815/BSP ERS SF Exp at 08.10 Hrs from Bilaspur Railway Station. On day 2, the tour arrives at Renigunta railway station at 09.15 hours and proceed to the hotel. Tourists can have breakfast (at own cost) at the hotel. A visit to Tiruchanur-Srikalahasti is scheduled after that. The evening is free for leisure, dinner and overnight stay at Tirupati. Lunch and dinner are included in the tour package. On day 3, a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Hills is scheduled. In the evening, tourists will move towards Renigunta railway station for return journey via train no. 22816/ ERS BSP Exp at 21:30 hours (meals included: Breakfast, Lunch & Packed Dinner). The train arrives at Bilaspur at 21.35 hours.

The tour package includes train journey in sleeper/3AC, AC accommodation at Tirupati, AC transportation by road, all sightseeing and excursions, meals, Sheeghra Darshan ticket for Lord Balaji temple and special darshan at other temples, guide services and travel insurance.

The package does not include breakfast on day 2 of the itinerary. Portage at hotel, tips, mineral water, telephone and laundry charges will not be borne under the tour tariff. Still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable, any additional meals/en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary are not included. Arrangement for offering of hair will be made by pilgrims.

The tour operates on every Monday from 13th May, 2019 onwards.