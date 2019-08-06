SAMS Odisha has released the Plus 3 Degree College admission second merit list today, August 6th. This comes a day after the merit list was initially expected. Students who have applied to participate in the centralised admission process in the state of Odisha can check the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

As the merit list has now been released, the admission process based on merit list begins and shortlisted students in the merit list can start remitting the admission fees by logging in with their credentials and the last day to complete the step is August 8th by 5.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to view the SAMS Odisha second merit for Plus 3 admissions

Online admission update of students selected in Second Selection list will from tomorrow and go on until August 10th (5.00 pm) along with update of Annexure-7 online by students taken admission in Second Selection until August 11th (5.00 pm).

It must be noted here that there is a possibility of extension on these dates as the second merit list was declared a day later than expected. However, only an official confirmation will confirm those details. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for any updates.

The centralised process is for students seeking admissions to graduate courses offered by 1,047 colleges and institutions in the state for which around 2.15 lakh students have applied for.

How to check SAMS Odisha 2019 Degree College second merit list: