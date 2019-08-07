The notification for CAT 2019 was released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode end of last month on its official website - iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) for admission to postgraduate management courses in IIMs is conducted annually and this year IIM, Kozhikode is organising the admission process. Previously, the notification had confirmed the the important exam dates and according to that the online registration begins from today, August 7.

While the online registration for CAT 2019 begins from 10 am today, the last date to submit applications online is September 18 by 5 pm. Interested individuals are urged to submit their application before the last date. The examination itself will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country, the official advertisement had confirmed.

Here is the direct link to register for CAT 2019. Applicants will need to hold a valid email ID and working mobile number in order to register for the CAT entrance exam.

Notably, the admit card release date for the entrance has been declared as well. The CAT 2019 admit card will be available for download from 5 pm on October 23. On the other hand, the result has been tentatively scheduled for the second week of January 2020.

How to apply for CAT 2019 exam

Visit the official website of CAT 2019 - iimcat.ac.in Candidates will first have to register and generate candidate login to start the application process With newly generate login credentials, candidates will have to register and submit the completed application Make the exam fee payment and take a print out of the submitted application

The CAT exam is pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

Following the result declaration in January 2020, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

Last year in 2018, IIM Ahmedabad conducted the CAT 2018 exam and the result for the entrance was declared on January 5.