The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the final answer keys and marks for the Assistant Engineer 2019 recruitment exam on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission had conducted the Assitant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination 2019 for Civil, Mechanical, Agriculture, and Electrical branch recruitments. Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam are advised to go through the final answer keys and marks from the RPSC site.

The examinations for Asst. Engineer prelims were held from December 16 to 18 in 2018. According to a notification released by the RPSC, the next stage of the Assistant Engineer recruitment that is the main examinations will be conducted in October this year. The exam will be held in two sessions - Morning and Afternoon sessions and it will be held from October 9th to October 11th.

The results for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 was released by RPSC in July last month.

How to check Rajasthan Asst. Engineer recruitment final answer keys, marks