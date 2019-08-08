Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance division has invited applications for positions of Assistants, Assoiciates, and Assistant Manager positions on August 8th and the application process is underway now. The candidates can access the notification and apply for the positions at the official website, lichousing.com

A total number of 300 vacancies are going to filled through this recruitment drive of which 125 vacancies are for Assistants, 75 for Associates, and 100 for Assistant Managers. Region and state-wise breakdown for Associate and Assistant positions can be accessed in the official notification.

Candidates can apply for any one of the positions and for Associate and Assistant they have to choose the region while applying. Candidates must be graduate to be eligible apply. For Assistant Manager position, candidate must also hold an MBA or equivalent degree grained through a full-time course. Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit where applicable.

The selection process for all the positions involves an online examination and an interview round. The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 9th and October 10, 2019 and call letter for the same can be downloaded from September 9th, 2019.

The online examination will test candidates on English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in English language for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

How to apply for LIC 2019 recruitment:

Visit the LIC Housing Career page. Under the relevant advertisement, click on the link against the Apply section. Candidates need to first register by click on the button for ‘Click here for New Registration’. Once registration, use the log-in credentials to log in and fulfill the application process. Take a print out of the application for future reference.



Interested candidates can get full information on the the recruitment drive in the official notification which can be accessed in the LIC Housing’s Career page or in this direct link. The notification will give more details of breakdown of vacancies, eligibility, qualification, syllabus, exam pattern, reservation policy, selection process, among others.