Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a hassle-free way to book tickets online instead of queuing at the ticket counter. Users can simply log on to the website irctc.co.in and book online tickets after registering and creating an account.

(How to register/create a new account on irctc.co.in)

Indian Railways has said there has been a 12 times increase in booking of tickets per minute in the last five years. In 2014, 2000 e-tickets were booked per minute, while in 2019 the number has already reached 24,000 e-tickets booked per minute. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you book e-tickets: