Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the model answer keys for the 2018 recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor examination on August 8th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the Asst Prosecutor examination conducted by the JPSC can access the answer keys at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The notification released with the release of the answer keys states that candidates can raise objections against the answers and that needs to be submitted on or before August 19th, 2019 (5.00 pm). The candidates should check the instructions that they need to follow for filing the objection.

Candidates can access the JPSC 2018 Assistant Public Prosecutor answer keys in this direct link.

JPSC had released the notification for the recruitment drive on February 23rd, 2018 and the application process went on until April 8th, 2018. The recruitment drive aims to fill 143 positions of Assistant Public Prosecutor and the examination was conducted on July 28th, 2019.

How to access JPSC 2018 Asst Public Prosecutor answer keys: