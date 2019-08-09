Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2019 admission counselling, after multiple postponement and modification of schedule, has finally released the first allotment result today, August 9th, 2019. The D.El.Ed entrance exam and counselling or better known as BSTC 2019 first allotment result can be accessed at the official website, bstc2019.org.

The counselling and allotment schedules have been modified at least six times since the results were declared. The counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed programme offered by various colleges and institutions in the state of Rajasthan. Students have been eagerly waiting for the allotment result since the first week of August and they were finally released today.

Candidates can access the allotment result and print the allotment letter in these direct links for General, Sanskrit and Bhasha.

The students have been allocated seats in the allotment can pay the allotment fees and report to the institute from today onward and they need to fulfill the process on or before August 14th. The upward movement process will begin on August 15th and the upward movement allotment will be declared on August 17th, 2019.

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration.