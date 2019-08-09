Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the result for the Phase I examination for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer or August 8th, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase I examination can check the ESIC website, esic.nic.in, to access their result and to see if they have cleared the exam.

The result notification also had cut-off marks for various categories for both the examination. The notification of the result can be accessed in this link. The Phase I examination for both the recruitment were conducted on July 14th, 2019. The notification stated, “total 19693 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase –I Exam.”

Candidates can access the results in these direct links for UDC and Steno. The details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam is available in the PDF. The marks of all the candidates for UDC is available in this link.

ESIC is conducting the examination for filling a total number of 2,258 positions which are in various regions. The application process for both the exams started together on March 16th and the last day to apply was April 15th, 2019.

How to download ESIC admit card: