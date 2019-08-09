current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: August 9th, 2019
Modi defends centre’s decision on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladhak
- While defending the decision, Modi claimed that the demotion of states to union territories is not permanent.
- He said that laws being made for the rest of India could not be applied in the region due to Article 370, including for SC/ST people and women.
- Meanwhile, restrictions placed on public gatherings would be eased for afternoon prayers, and phone and internet services were restored in some areas of the region.
Court frames rape charges against Sengar
- Court framed rape charges against the MLA along with his aide Shashi Singh.
- District Judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Singh for allegedly kidnapping the woman, who is currently admitted in AIIMS Delhi.
- Sengar is also accused of plotting a car crash involving the 19-year-old complainant in Uttar Pradesh’s on July 28th.
Left leaders sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India leader D Raja were sent back to Delhi after being detained at Srinagar airpor.
- On Thursday, both Yechury and Raja had written separate letters to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to inform him of their planned visit to the state.
- Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Thursday not allowed to exit the Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi
22 killed in Kerala as rains lash the state along with Karnataka and Maharashtra
- Several districts in these states are facing severe rains and floods.
- At least 22 people have been killed so far in rain-related incidents in Kerala and more than 22,000 people have been moved to 315 flood relief camps across the state as of Friday morning.
- The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till 3 pm on Sunday following a rise in water levels in Periyar river and an adjacent canal.