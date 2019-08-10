The ongoing official recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam was declared online last month on July 27. This is a mega recruitment drive to fill over 1.60 lakh vacancies and incidentally, today, August 10th is the last date to submit online applications for recruitment. Interested individuals can head to the official website for grama sachivalayam - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and begin online application process.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,801 vacancies to be exact for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

Here is the direct link to recruitment notifications under AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019

There are a total of 13 recruitment notifications for under AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment and applications are invited through online mode only. As mentioned earlier, the online application process for all recruitments began from July 27th and the registration involves a three-step process mentioned on the official site.

How to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of AP grama sachivalayam - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on the one time registration followed by filling up the online application Then go ahead and make the exam fee payment Alternatively. here is the direct link to start the OTPR process Download the submitted application for future reference

As per data provided on the official website, so far well over 20 lakh applications have been received for all the category of posts. The last date to submit the applications and make the exam fee payment is today till midnight 11.59 pm. Candidates are advised to hurry and not wait for last minute hours to submit the application.

The exams itself, though rescheduled from the original notification, will be held in the month of September from 1st to 8th. The admit card however will be released at least three days prior to the examination.

The eligibility criteria for Panchayat Secretary, ANM & Other Posts is 12th passed or equivalent from the recognized board or university. Similarly, candidates will have to go through each recruitment notification from the link provided above to view the individual post specific eligibility criteria.