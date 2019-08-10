The Rajasthan PTET 2019 second-round counselling result has finally been declared. The counselling result for admission to two-year and four-year B.Ed courses was expected to be announced August 8th however it was announced a day later and is available on the official website. Candidates can now directly head to the PTET website- ptet2019.org and check their seat allotment results for the second round.

The Dungar College began the counselling process for the round 2 from August 3rd and the seat allotment result was expected on August 8. But to unknown reasons, the result was delayed by a day. Candidates can now check the result using the registration number.

Here is the direct link to print allotment letter for the second round of PTET 2019 counselling

Now candidates allotted seats for both Two year B.Ed and Four years BA/B.Sc B.Ed courses, will have to make the admissions fee payment on or before August 13th. Following the online fee payment, reporting at the allotted institute for completing the admission process will have to be completed August 14th. As the seat allotment results were delayed, there is a possibility that last date to make exam fee payment and college reporting might be extended. However, an official confirmation from the organizing authority is awaited.

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner had conducted the PTET 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019 and the results were declared on May 30th. The examination was conducted in two separate sessions, one for B.Ed 2-year course for graduate students and another for 4-year BA/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for undergraduate students.