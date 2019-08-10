As informed earlier, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRD) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Scientist B and Executive Engineer position. The notification for the same was released in the first week of August and now the application process has started at DRDO’s recruitment website, rac.gov.in.

The total number of vacancies for which the drive will be conducted is 290 of which 270 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ position in DRDO, 6 vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ in Department of Science & Technology (DST), 10 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, and 4 vacancies as Executive Engineer in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Hyderabad.

The last day for applying for the DRDO 2019 recruitment will be 21 days after beginning of the application process or August 30th, 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or the ‘Announcements’ page to get the latest update.

The notification which can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link gives full information of the minimum qualification required for each position. Each position has a different maximum age range which can be relaxed for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

How to apply for DRDO 2019 recruitment:

Visit the DRDO’s recruitment website, Click on the ‘Online Application Form’ button on the home page. Go through the detailed instructions on how to apply and follow the instructions of registration, application, and payment of fees. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



For few positions, the selection process involves attempting a descriptive exam followed by an interview round. Whereas, for some positions candidates will be attending an interview round directly and shortlisting will be done based on the interview. The details of the selection process is also available in the notification.