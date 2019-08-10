Death Toll in Kerala Touches 47, Yediyurappa Says Karnataka Rains Worst in 45 Years
Rescue teams reached Kavalappara in Kerala’s Malappuram on Saturday where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide in the area on Thursday. However, an official said that rescue operations were being hampered due to bad weather.
The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 53 disaster response teams for rescue operations in the flood-devastated districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.
Claiming that it has evacuated more than 2,200 stranded citizen, the ICG posted pictures of its relief operation in Sangli, Kolhapur and Ulga on Twitter. Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued for Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg and Raigad.
Prohibitory orders lifted in five J&K districts; schools, colleges reopen
Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were lifted in five districts and curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts, paving the way for resumption of normal activities that were badly hit after special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, officials said on Saturday.
All schools and colleges reopened in five districts of the Jammu region, besides increase in attendance in government offices, a senior official said.
North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: South Korea
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on August 10, South Korea’s military said.
The latest launch comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.
Accidental Blast In Russia Involved Nuclear Cruise Missile: US Scientists
U.S.-based nuclear experts said on Friday they suspected an accidental blast and radiation release in northern Russia this week occurred during the testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile vaunted by President Vladimir Putin last year.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by state-run news outlets, said that two people died and six were injured on Thursday in an explosion of what it called a liquid propellant rocket engine. No dangerous substances were released, it said. Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members died.