The Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate Collegiate Education, Tamilnadu has released the counselling schedule for MBA, MCA admissions 2019 on its official website - tn-mbamca.com. Further, the rank list for admissions has also been published and candidates can check both these rank card, schedule from the login section of the official website. The online registration for Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA admissions began from July 15th and continued till August 3rd.

Candidates have also been mandatorily asked to take a print out of the call letter for respective MBA, MCA counselling. “You need to carry your call letter while appearing for the Counselling”, the official website states. The common venue for Counselling is Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road, Coimbatore-13. Candidates need to report at the counselling venue at least one hour earlier than your scheduled counselling time.

Here is the direct link to Tamilnadu MBA/MCA admission counselling login section. Candidates will have to login using their TANCET exam number along with the password.

The counselling for MCA will begin first from August 17th and go on till August 20th. The counselling will be conducted throughout the day in four intervals. A total of 1,528 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the MCA counselling. On the other hand, couselling for MBA admissions will begin from August 21 and continue till August 28th. The pattern for counselling will be similar to MCA and will be conducted for 6,504 applicants.

Tamilnadu MBA Counselling Schedule and MCA counselling schedule links here

Candidates must also note that the first day of counselling for both the courses has been reserved for Physically Handicapped candidates. The Government College of Technology, Coimbatore is conducting the counselling process for TANCET 2019 and candidates are advised to contact the college for any queries.