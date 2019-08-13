The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card for Basic Training Certificate examination on its official website - btcexam.in. The admit card for D.El.Ed 2018, BTC 2015 and BTC 2013 second semester were released on August 11th and are available for candidates to download from the website.

Further, the attendance sheet for D.El.Ed 2018 and BTC 2015 2nd semester has been released alongside the admit card. The UP examination authority conducts various examinations and candidates can download the recently released admit cards from the website by using the ‘select session’ option.

Separately, the result for BTC 2015 4th semester exam has been updated on August 8th. The result for BTC 2015 fourth semester was reportedly released last year in December. Now candidates can also check the updated result from this direct link here by using the exam roll number and date of birth details.

UP D.El.Ed is conducted to offer admission to Two-year diploma course in Elementary education training across various institutes in UP.