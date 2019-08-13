The Board of Technical Education (BTE), Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the results for Polytechnic diploma examinations soon on its official website - result.bteupexam.in. Candidates who appeared for the semester exams of UP Polytechnic course will be able to view their respective result from the official site using their enrollment number.

The BTEUP will likely to declare 2nd, 4th, 6th semester results for UP Polytechnic Diploma 2019. The exams for the aforementioned semesters were held in the month of May and June. The UP BTE conducts the exams for odd number semsters that is 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters in the month of November and December.

Now, a report by Times of India claimed that the results could be declared today on August 13th. However, the website hasn’t been updated with the results yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the BTE UP website in case results are declared. Please note that there is no official word on diploma exam result declaration yet.

The UP BTE offers courses for different duration like one year, two-year diploma or three-year degree course, it also included PG courses. This year the merit list will be declared as per the one-year, two-year or three-year course. Till recently, the students of short-duration courses could not make it to the merit list as it was declared jointly.