BS Yediyurappa Asks Centre To Immediately Release Rs. 1,000 Crore for flood relief
Hundreds have been killed in different parts of the country and lakhs have been displaced after monsoon rains battered several states. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are among the worst-hit states.
In Kerala, which is still recovering from the worst deluge in a century last year, 85 people have been killed since last week due to floods. More than two lakh people are in relief camps.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in flood-hit Shivamogga district today, one of the worst-affected areas of the state.
“J&K Situation Very Sensitive, Government Should Get Time”: Supreme Court
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “sensitive” and one must rely on the government, the Supreme Court said today in response to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the lockdown that has been in place there for more than a week and the release of political leaders currently under arrest.
“We expect normalcy. But nothing can be done overnight. Nobody knows what’s happening. One has to rely on the government... It is a sensitive issue,” the court said, adjourning the case for two weeks.
Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover and prohibitory orders that ban large gatherings since August 4 - the eve of the government’s announcement of the withdrawal of the special status for the state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.
Internet and phone connectivity have also been withdrawn, pointing to which the petitioner said even the soldiers have been unable to connect with their families.
Hong Kong Airport Cancels All Departures As Protesters Squat Inside
Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport on Tuesday as pro-democracy protesters staged a second day of hugely disruptive rallies, defying warnings from the city’s leader who said they were heading down a “path of no return”.
The new protest came as Beijing also sent further ominous signals that the 10 weeks of unrest must end, with state-run media showing videos of security forces gathering across the border.