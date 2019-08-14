Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA results for Foundation and Final examination conducted in the months of May/June 2019 on August 13th. The result of Foundation Course and Final Exam (Old and New Course) can be accessed at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org. The results would also be available at caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list for Foundation and Final (old and new) for up to 50 candidates were also released. The direct link for merit list can be accessed here; Foundation, Final (Old), Final (New). Candidates can fill in the log-in details to access the merit list.

Here is how to check the CA Nov-Dec 2018 results (direct link)

Visit the ICAI official website for results. Click on the relevant exam to access the individual result or alternatively click on the direct link for Foundation, Final (Old), and Final (New). Enter the log-in details like Roll Number, Pin Number, and click on ‘Check Result’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The ICAI result also can be accessed via SMS, the details of which are as follows:

i) For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result the following :-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171