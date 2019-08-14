The University of Delhi (DU) released the sixth cut-off for admission to the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) at its official website - du.ac.in. Admissions across colleges under the varsity are available for the reserved category candidates, while some colleges have seats for general category. The cut off list was released on August 13th and those who meet the cut-off have to report at the teaching centres today, August 14, 2019.

“The sixth cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme), B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2019-20 will be notified/ displayed on the notice board of NCWEB and all its teaching centres on Wednesday, August 14, 2019,” the official release stated.

“Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Sixth admission List) at which admissions to the above courses will be offered by different centres of the board are given in the enclosed chart. For details, the candidates are advised to contact the non-collegiate women’s education board on Wednesday, August 14, 2019,” the official notification added.

Candidates can check the cut-off chart from links below:

B.Com course

B.A. Program

Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee in order to book their seat. The reporting time is from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Under NCWEB classes are conducted only on weekends. The facility is available to female candidates only. Previously, the second list was declared second cut-off list for NCWEB on July 20th for BA Program, B.com courses.