Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi tomorrow on 15th August, 2019. Four of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line stations will be open for entry and exit, the advisory said, adding that remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected. Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be open for entry and exit.

“The entry/exit at four stations of Violet Line i.e, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period,” said an official statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday), the statement added.

Additional staff will be deployed and more ticketing counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations to facilitate people movement.

“To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence Day, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the additional rush after the ceremony,” the statement further read.

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15th August 2019. In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort tomorrow. Cultural programmes, flag hoisting and parades are held on this day across the nation.