Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released a notification of Wednesday, August 14th, for the recruitment of Boring or Tubewell Technician for the Minor Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh. The official notification and the application process can be processed at UPSSSC’s official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being done to fill 486 vacancies for the position. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

The candidates must be high school passed with tubewell mechanic or equivalent degree or diploma degree from a recognised institution for Machine Technician, Fitter, Wireman, or Turner.

Depending on the number applicants, the Commission will conduct a test in one shift or multiple shifts in which case normalisation process will be applied to the marks.

Candidates can process the application and access the notification for the recruitment at the official website. Alternatively, they can access the notification in this direct link. All submitted applications can be modified after submission and the last day to modify any submitted applications is September 11th, 2019.

