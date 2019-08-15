The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Lower Division Clerk recruitment exam on its official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 17th & 18th and candidates who have successfully applied for LDC recruitment are advised to download their exam call letter before the exam dates. The admit card will have to downloaded online using the application number and date of birth details.

Carrying a print out of the admit card is mandatory to appear for the exam and candidates are expected to download it from the website. After downloading the admit card, candidate needs to affix his/her passport size photograph in the given box and put signature on the designated place.

Here is the direct link to download the DSSSB Clerk recruitment exam admit card 2019

The admit card will include details about the applicants’ exam date, exam centre details along with personal information. Separately, along with the LDC exam, the DSSSB is to hold exam for Stenographer Grade-II (9/19) and Junior Lab Assistant (10/19) recruitment on similar dates.

The DSSSB has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired.