How to apply for a Tatkaal passport: Documents required, Tatkaal fees and other important details
All you need to know about applying for a passport under the ‘Tatkaal scheme’.
Urgent international trip coming up? You can skip the exhaustive process to apply for a passport as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made securing one easier under the ‘Tatkaal scheme’. Applicants travelling abroad urgently can apply for and receive their ‘Tatkaal’ passport within a few days.
Passports can be now obtained under the Tatkaal scheme without providing a verification certificate from a Gazetted Officer which was required earlier. Here are the steps to apply for a Tatkaal passport:
- Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva
- Login with your ID and password
- Under the option for Fresh or Re-issue Passport, select ‘Fresh passport’ and ‘Tatkaal’ scheme from the options provided
- Applicants can then download the application form, fill and submit it online
- Pay the fees for Tatkaal passport online. After completing the payment procedure, take a print out of the online payment receipt
- Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra
The final authority for the issuance of passport under the Tatkaal scheme lies with the passport office. But there are list of applicants who cannot apply for passport under the Tatkaal scheme. Click here to see the list of applicants who cannot apply under the Tatkaal scheme.
Tatkaal applicants who are not able to book an early appointment under Tatkaal quota may also consider booking appointment under ‘Normal’ quota. However, Tatkaal fee will be charged irrespective of the quota under which appointment was booked by the applicant.
The following documents are required to apply for a Tatkaal passport. To obtain a passport on out of turn basis submit any three of the documents listed below:
- Aadhaar Card/e-Aadhar containing the 12 digit Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI)
- Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC)
- Service Photo Identity Card issued by State/Central Government, Public Sector Undertakings, local bodies or Public Limited Companies
- SC/ST/ OBC Certificates
- Arms Licenses
- Pension Documents such as ex-servicemen’s Pension Book/Pension Payment order, ex-servicemen’s Widow/Dependent Certificates, Old Age Pension Order, Widow Pension Order
- Self-Passport (unrevoked and undamaged)
- Income Tax Identity (PAN) Cards
- Bank/ Kisan/ Post Office Passbooks
- Student Photo Identity Cards issued by Government Recognized Educational Institutions in respect of full time courses
- Driving Licenses (valid and within the jurisdiction of State of submission of application)
- Birth Certificates issued under the RBD Act
- Rations Cards
Tatkaal fees can be paid using credit/debit cards, internet banking and SBI bank challan. The fees for Tatkaal passports is higher than Normal ones.
|Age of the applicant
|Number of pages in passport
|Fee payable
|Below 15 years
|36 pages
|Rs 3,000
|Between 15-18 years (validity till applicant reaches 18 years)
|36 pages
|Rs 3,000
|Between 15-18 years (10 year validity)
|36 pages
|Rs 3,500
|Between 15-18 years (10 year validity)
|60 pages
|Rs 4,000
|18 years and above
|36 pages
|Rs 3,500
|18 years and above
|60 pages
|Rs 4,000
In case police verification is required for issuing the passport, the passport will be delivered on the third day excluding the date of submission of the application. When police verification is not required, the passport is issued within one day excluding the date of submission of the application.